Short Interest in Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Decreases By 23.1%

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 293,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 180,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SONM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Securities downgraded Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

