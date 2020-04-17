Short Interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Drops By 26.6%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 4,833,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of SPR traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,666,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 56,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

