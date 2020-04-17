Short Interest in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Increases By 15.6%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 1,531,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $51,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,425. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

