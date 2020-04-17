Short Interest in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Drops By 27.7%

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 5,960,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE VVV opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $41,029,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $15,308,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

