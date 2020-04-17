ShowHand (HAND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $12,890.54 and approximately $11.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.02736749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

