Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Update

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 4,739,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.96.

NYSE:SKX opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

