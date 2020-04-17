Sky Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after buying an additional 291,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,725,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

