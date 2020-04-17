Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $138.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. 197,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,643. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

