SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Braziliex. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $157,405.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,068.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.02407678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.03289543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00598978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00801991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00076087 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00026015 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00547076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

