SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director David Austin Ogle bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Charles Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,986.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $389,021. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 133,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.97. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

