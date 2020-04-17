Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 5,902,100 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $337,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,946.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $524,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,352,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,775. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

