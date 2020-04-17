Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 5,164.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889,296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,027,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,761,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,525,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 985,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

