Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

SFST stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $193.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. Ellison bought 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $97,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,694.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,302 shares of company stock valued at $92,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

