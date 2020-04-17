Sparkpoint (SRK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34,456.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $153,694.50 and approximately $34,456.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.02737514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00224055 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,499,990,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,235,172,553 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

