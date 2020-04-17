SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 4.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6,148.9% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 883,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 869,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,386,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,696. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

