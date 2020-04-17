SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374,984 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 4.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 2.37% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $126,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 876,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 133,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,959. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

