SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $43,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 608,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,188,000 after purchasing an additional 569,823 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,837,000. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,406,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 725,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 380,720 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

