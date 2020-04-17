SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,130,000 after buying an additional 97,638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,653 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,245,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 75,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,841. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average of $100.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

