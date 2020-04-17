SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.49. 252,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

