Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,984.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $5,984.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005839 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.02333618 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008124 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023460 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

