Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPPI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 295,196 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,846 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $308.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.11.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

