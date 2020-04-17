Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.22.

TSE:TOY traded up C$1.39 on Friday, hitting C$19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Spin Master has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$46.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.33.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

