Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $22.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

SFM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

