SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRT opened at GBX 32.34 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.60. SRT Marine Systems has a one year low of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 41.63 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.02.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

