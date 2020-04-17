SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

SSEZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded SSE PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

SSEZY stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. SSE PLC/S has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

