STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Short Interest Update

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 3,606,500 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 321,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 1.72. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.07.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $75,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $75,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,075.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,347 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $4,396,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

