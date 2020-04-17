Stakenet (XSN) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $13,144.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00059519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.01065968 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00205582 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002261 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,583,251 coins and its circulating supply is 100,925,006 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

