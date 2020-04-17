Stakinglab Tops 24 Hour Volume of $632.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $11,030.65 and approximately $632.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 74.3% higher against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00327517 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00420367 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006765 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005392 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,022,050 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

