Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.10. 14,264,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,834,285. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

