Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,746 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $120.60. 2,183,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

