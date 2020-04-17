Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Shares of COST traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.92. 3,681,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,641. The stock has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

