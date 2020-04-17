Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.96.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.32. 13,453,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,087,707. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.