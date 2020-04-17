Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,527 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.12. 10,303,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,874. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $132.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $364.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

