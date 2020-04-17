SteepCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,877.54 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 66.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $12,877.54 and approximately $7.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003710 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000703 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001146 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

