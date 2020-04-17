Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$16.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stelco from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE:STLC traded up C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.58 million and a P/E ratio of 24.80. Stelco has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$18.60.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.