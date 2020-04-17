Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

SBT stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $184.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.52. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

