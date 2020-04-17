Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 580,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $465,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,407.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $123,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,957 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,922.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,519,644 and sold 5,772 shares worth $227,538. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

STC stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

