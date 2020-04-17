Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 17th (AC, ACMR, AGYS, ALSMY, ALTG, AVB, BBD.B, CEU, CRS, JACK)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 17th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$30.00.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AvalonBay recently withdrew its 2020 guidance in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced that its liquidity position is solid and it drew $750 million from the $1.75-billion credit facility. In total, the company has access to liquidity of $1.8 billion. Moreover, for the week ended Mar 22, 2020, it had a physical occupancy rate of 96.1% for established communities. The company is anticipated to benefit from its high-quality assets in premium locations, a healthy balance sheet, favorable demographics and household formation. However, new apartment deliveries are likely to remain high in the near-term, curtailing its pricing power. Moreover, there is likely to be an adverse impact on the rent-paying capability due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, its shares have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has C$0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.40.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$1.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology is benefiting from share gains across end-use markets by strengthening customer relationships. Strong execution of commercial and manufacturing strategies continues to drive double-digit year-over-year revenue and earnings growth in the Aerospace and Defense and Medical end-use markets. The company has also built its additive portfolio with several acqusitions and focused on investing in additive manufacturing and soft magnetics. However, the company expects higher SG&A expenses in fiscal 2020 owing to strategic efforts in growth areas like additive manufacturing, which will impact margins. Moreover, soft global light vehicle markets and weak transportation demand amid trade woes and coronavirus outbreak will likely dent its top-line performance in the near term. Challenges in the Amega West business unit is also a concern.”

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Jack in the Box have underperformed the industry in the past year, various initiatives like regular menu innovation along with increased focus on catering, delivery and marketing are likely to benefit the company going forward. Also, the company is focusing on delivery channels, which is a growing area for the industry. However, the outbreak of coronavirus in China are likely to negatively impact the company. Owing to the unprecedented nature of the crisis, the company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Moreover, rising commodity costs and wage inflation raise concerns. Also, the company’s limited international presence is adding to the downside. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the growth potential of the stock.”

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sodexo S.A. manages and delivers services. The company provide services in three primary business areas: on-site services, benefits and rewards services and personal and home services worldwide. On-site services includes construction management, reception, medical equipment sterilization, housekeeping, technical maintenance, leisure cruises, foodservices and prisoner rehabilitation to corporate, healthcare, education, defense, remote sites, justice services. Benefits and rewards services provide passes and vouchers. Personal and Home Services includes childcare, tutoring, concierge services and in-home service care facilities. Sodexo S.A., formerly known as Sodexho Alliance SA, is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France. “

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “For 2020, Silgan expects adjusted earnings per share at $2.28-$2.38. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year improvement of 8% from 2019. In 2020, sales will be lower across all of its segments. However, continued manufacturing efficiencies across all businesses will lead to higher segment income. The company’s proposed acquisition of Albea’s dispensing business will enhance product line and will be accretive to earnings and cash flow in 2020. The acquisition of Cobra Plastics will expand the closures segment into new markets and applications. Additionally, focus on cost control will help sustain margins. For first-quarter 2020, Silgan expects earnings at 45-50 cents compared with 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.The estimate for the quarter has gone down lately. Silgan has a positive earnings surprise history.”

