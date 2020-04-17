Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 17th (ABC, ABF, AGL, ALFA, BOWL, BRW, BWY, CCC, CIR, CPG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 17th:

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05). The firm currently has an add rating on the stock.

Get Abcam Plc alerts:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ANGLE (LON:AGL) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price cut by Shore Capital from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CRH (LON:CRH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,175 ($41.77).

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

KRM22 (LON:KRM) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, pre-made food and beverage items primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program and other third-party platforms. Luckin Coffee Inc. is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Syncona (LON:SYNC) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.