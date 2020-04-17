Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 17th (AVST, AVV, AZN, BBBY, BBVA, CWK, CWR, DB, EZJ, FERG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 17th:

Avast (LON:AVST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2020 / 02:08 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has GBX 6,181 ($81.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 4,740 ($62.35).

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,500 ($19.73).

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2020 / 02:08 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.63).

