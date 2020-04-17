Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $22.69 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $720.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.