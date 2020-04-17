Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $25.52 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,982,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

