Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €65.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.56 ($79.72).

Shares of ETR SAX traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €54.95 ($63.90). 73,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is €55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.18. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a fifty-two week high of €78.65 ($91.45). The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

