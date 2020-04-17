Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded up $14.70 on Friday, reaching $189.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

