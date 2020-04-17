Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at $840,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RGR opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.07. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $910.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

