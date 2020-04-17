STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

LON:STVG opened at GBX 265 ($3.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 239.63 ($3.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 455 ($5.99). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 324.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.96.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

