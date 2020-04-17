Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Up 56.2% in March

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,261. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Super League Gaming from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

