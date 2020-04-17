Surevest LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 907.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.94. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.36.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

