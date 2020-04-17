Surevest LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Surevest LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.62. 7,311,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.83. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.14, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

