sUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market cap of $5.46 million and $579.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.02740708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 5,390,278 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

